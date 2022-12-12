Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Period…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. You …
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but chec…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Most …
For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variabl…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. T…