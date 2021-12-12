Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.