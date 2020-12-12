Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.