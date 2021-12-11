 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

