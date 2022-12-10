Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:02 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA
