Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.