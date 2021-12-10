Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degre…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the B…