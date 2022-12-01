Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunder…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecaste…
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.