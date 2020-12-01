 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.03. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM EST TUE. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

