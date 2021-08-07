 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts