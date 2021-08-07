Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.