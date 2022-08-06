The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
