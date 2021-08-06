Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.