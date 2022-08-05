Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.