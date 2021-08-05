 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts