Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. …
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Pl…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at …
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be wa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…