Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA
