Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.