Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.