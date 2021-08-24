Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Plan on …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…