Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and var…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 d…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …