Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.