Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.