Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.