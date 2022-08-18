Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds ligh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area ca…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturd…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 d…