Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.