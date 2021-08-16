 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

