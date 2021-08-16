The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 33%…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a 34% c…
This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.