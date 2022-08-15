The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
