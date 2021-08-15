The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA
