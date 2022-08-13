Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a…
This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturd…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …