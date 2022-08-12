Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.