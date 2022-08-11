Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day …
Bristol's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…