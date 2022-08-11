 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

