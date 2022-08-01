 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:02 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts