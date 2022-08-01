It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:02 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
