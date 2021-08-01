Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.