Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA
