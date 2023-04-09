Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. To…