Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.