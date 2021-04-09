 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

