Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Bristol, VA
