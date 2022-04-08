The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We wil…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area wi…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is sh…