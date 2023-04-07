Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…