Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.