Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

