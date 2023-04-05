The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …