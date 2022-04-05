Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

