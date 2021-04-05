Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.