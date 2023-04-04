The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Bristol, VA
