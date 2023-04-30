Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.