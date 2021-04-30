Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.