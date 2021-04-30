 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts