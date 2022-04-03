Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds W at …
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. …
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area wi…
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.