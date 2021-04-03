Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.