Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.