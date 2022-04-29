Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a ba…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bri…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. T…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 t…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…