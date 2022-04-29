Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.