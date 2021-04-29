 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

